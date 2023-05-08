Metallica shares official live "Screaming Suicide" video from first M72 tour date

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has premiered a live video for "Screaming Suicide," a track off the band's new album, 72 Seasons.

The performance was recorded during the first date on 'Tallica's world M72 tour, which kicked off April 27 in Amsterdam, and marked the live debut of "Screaming Suicide."

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The M72 tour continues May 17 in Paris and comes to the U.S. in August. For each city on the tour, Metallica is playing two shows with completely unique set lists.

