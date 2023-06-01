Metallica shares trailer for ﻿﻿'Live from Texas'﻿ movie event

Metallica has shared a new trailer for the Live from Texas concert film.

The two-day event will showcase the metal legends' upcoming performances at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking place August 18 and 20, with live broadcasts in movie theaters across the world.

You can watch the trailer streaming now on YouTube.

The Live from Texas shows are part of Metallica's global M72 tour supporting their new album, 72 Seasons. For each city on the tour, Metallica is playing two separate nights with completely different set lists.

The M72 tour is currently in Europe and will launch in the U.S. August 4 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

