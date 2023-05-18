Metallica song soundtracks inauguration of new English lord mayor

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

A recent English political ceremony took an unexpectedly metal turn thanks to the music of Metallica.

Tom Coles, the new lord mayor of the city of Portsmouth, attended his inauguration — which is referred to as a "mayor making ceremony" across the pond — to the ...And Justice for All cut "Eye of the Beholder."

Speaking with the BBC, which also shared footage of the event, Coles shares that he's a "big heavy metal fan."

"It's a good song to walk in to," Coles says. "It's got a little build-up and then it's got a good beat, it's a great song."

In addition to being a metalhead, Coles is also apparently a big Trekkie and even spoke in Klingon during the ceremony.

Metallica released a new album, 72 Seasons, in April. They're currently supporting the record on their world M72 tour, which will stop in Coles' home country in June for the Download Festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!