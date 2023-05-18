Metallica song soundtracks inauguration of new English lord mayor

A recent English political ceremony took an unexpectedly metal turn thanks to the music of Metallica.

Tom Coles, the new lord mayor of the city of Portsmouth, attended his inauguration — which is referred to as a "mayor making ceremony" across the pond — to the ...And Justice for All cut "Eye of the Beholder."

Speaking with the BBC, which also shared footage of the event, Coles shares that he's a "big heavy metal fan."

"It's a good song to walk in to," Coles says. "It's got a little build-up and then it's got a good beat, it's a great song."

In addition to being a metalhead, Coles is also apparently a big Trekkie and even spoke in Klingon during the ceremony.

Metallica released a new album, 72 Seasons, in April. They're currently supporting the record on their world M72 tour, which will stop in Coles' home country in June for the Download Festival.

