Metallica's ﻿'Black Album'﻿ joins 750-week club on '﻿Billboard﻿' 200

Metallica has entered a new pantheon of Billboard history.

The metal legends' 1991 self-titled record aka the Black Album has notched its 750th week on the Billboard 200, according to a tweet from the @BillboardCharts account.

Only three other albums in history have spent at least 750 weeks on the Billboard 200. Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon has the most weeks on the chart, with 990, followed by Bob Marley & The Wailers' Legend and Journey's Greatest Hits, with 843 and 813, respectively.

Metallica celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Black Album in 2021 with The Metallica Blacklist, a massive tribute compilation featuring 53 covers of the original record's songs.

Metallica is currently prepping for the upcoming U.S. leg of their M72 world tour, which kicks off in August.

