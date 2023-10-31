Metallica's Kirk Hammett announces 1979 Flying V signature Epiphone guitar

Metallica's Kirk Hammett has teamed up with Epiphone for a new signature guitar.

The Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V recreates the shredder's own Flying V guitar and comes in ebony and purple metallic finishes. It costs $1299.

"I am extremely honored to be able to put out an Epiphone Flying V today," Hammett says. "Epiphone represents great sounding guitars at accessible prices, which is fundamentally important for up-and-coming musicians. I'm beyond pleased that I can offer the '79 Flying V in this capacity. It means so much to me to be able to put good guitars in the hands of young players."

