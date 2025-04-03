Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets' joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Metallica's classic tune "Master of Puppets" is the latest track to join Spotify's Billions Club.

The rockers shared on social media that they are "psyched" by the song's latest milestone and thanked their fans for the support, adding, "Send it on its way to two billion, and listen to every member of the Billions Club."

“Master of Puppets” is the title track of Metallica’s third studio album, which was released in 1986. The song was a top-40 hit for the band. In 2015 it became the first heavy metal song to be selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

More recently, the song had a pivotal role in the fourth season finale of Netflix's Stranger Things, which sparked a renewed interest in the tune and a resurgence on the Spotify charts.

“Master of Puppets” is now the third Metallica track to join Spotify’s Billions Club, after “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters."

