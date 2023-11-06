Michael McDonald and more to salute Alan Parsons at 75th birthday charity concert

Alan Parsons, the recording engineer-turned-Alan Parsons Project leader, will turn 75 on December 20, so some of his famous pals are gathering in Santa Barbara, California, next month to mark the occasion at a charity concert. And you can attend.

Michael McDonald, Al Stewart, Terry Sylvester of The Hollies and David Pack of Ambrosia are among the stars taking part in the Alan Parsons and Friends 75th Birthday Tribute Concert, scheduled for December 20 at the historic Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

This isn't just a random collection of artists, though: Parsons has worked with all of them. While he's famous for engineering albums like Abbey Road, Let It Be and Dark Side of the Moon, Parsons also either mixed or produced the first two albums by Ambrosia, five albums by The Hollies and Al Stewart's 1976 album, Year of the Cat, including its hit title track. McDonald has also performed with Parson numerous times.

Proceeds from the show will go to the charity One805, which supports the first responders of Santa Barbara County.

