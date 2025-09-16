Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy announce tour to celebrate R.E.M.’s 'Lifes Rich Pageant'

After touring to celebrate the 40th anniversaries of R.E.M.'s Murmur and Fables of the Reconstruction, actor Michael Shannon and his musical partner Jason Narducy are taking on another one of the band's classic albums.

The duo just announced dates celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.'s fourth studio album, Lifes Rich Pageant. They'll play the album in full, along with other R.E.M. classics. The trek kicks off Feb. 11 in Denver and wraps March 16 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The tour also includes two nights, Feb. 26 and 27, in Athens, Georgia, birthplace of R.E.M. Their two nights in Athens for the Fables of the Reconstruction tour included an onstage reunion of all four members of R.E.M.: Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry.

"It dumbfounds and delights me that we continue our crusade through this astounding catalogue of music from one of America's most influential and unique bands," says Shannon. "Now we find ourselves at a summit, Lifes Rich Pageant, and we're all pinching ourselves in disbelief to be so lucky."

Narducy adds, "I’m thrilled to join Michael and our band in celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s monumental fourth album. This impeccable collection of songs meant so much to me when I first heard them and they continue to inspire and invigorate me."

Tickets for the 2026 tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Released in July 1986, Lifes Rich Pageant peaked at #21 on the Billboard chart. It featured such songs as "Fall on Me," "Begin the Begin" and a cover of "Superman," which was sung by Mills.

