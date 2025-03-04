Mick Fleetwood, Bob Weir & more donate signed items to LA fire relief

Items signed by Mick Fleetwood and Grateful Dead's Bob Weir are among the new additions to the Help on the Way benefit auction, which raises money for Los Angeles fire relief.

Fleetwood has contributed a Gibson Les Paul Studio Modern guitar, which he signed along with John Mayer, Zac Brown, Wynonna Judd and others, while Weir is offering up a signed photo and print.

Other available items include a Gibson ES-355 guitar signed by Duane Betts and Dead & Company's Jeff Chimenti, a Gibson SG Standard '61 Stop Bar guitar signed by Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, and a Breedlove Discovery S Concert CE Edge Burst guitar autographed by Dave Matthews.

Previously announced participants include Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes, Phil Lesh's son Grahame Lesh, The Police's Stewart Copeland and Metallica.

Help on the Way is being hosted by the platform Fandiem. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

