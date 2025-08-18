Mick Fleetwood makes special appearance at Maui Music and Food Experience

Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood made a special appearance Saturday night at the second annual Maui Music and Food Experience.

The two-day event took place Friday and Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii, with Fleetwood turning up for a Jimi Hendrix tribute during a set by Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk. Other special guests during the performance included The Isley Brothers' Ernie Isley; Bernard Fowler, best known for his longtime career singing backup for The Rolling Stones; and blues rock guitarist Wayne Baker Brooks.

The Maui Music and Food Experience helped raise $200,000 for the Hua Momona Foundation and its charitable efforts to help the Lahaina community. The organization plans to hold another event on Nov. 7 in Chicago.

Fleetwood also performed at the inaugural Maui Music and Food Experience, as did Neville and Fowler. It took place in September 2024, and raised money for essential services like food and housing for the survivors of the 2023 Maui wildfires. Fleetwood himself was a victim of the fires; his Maui restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, was one of the many businesses destroyed.

