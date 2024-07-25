Mick Fleetwood pays tribute to his “musical father” John Mayall

Mick Fleetwood is the latest artist to pay tribute to British blues/rock guitarist John Mayall, who passed away Monday at the age of 90.

Fleetwood was a member of Mayall’s band the Bluesbreakers in the '60s, where he played with his future Fleetwood Mac bandmates John McVie and Peter Green.

"The news of John Mayall's passing …. in many ways hit me as losing a musical father!!" Mick wrote on social media. "John Mayall was a guiding light to so many of us young English players! To have spent time as part of his band the 'Blues Breakers' led the three of us, Peter Green, John McVie, and myself to form Fleetwood Mac back in 1967!!"

He adds, “He is owed much gratitude from so many in the musical world. John Mayall, you will be missed!”

Mayall’s Bluesbreakers formed in 1963, and different incarnations of the band featured artists who would go on to be huge rock stars of the '60s and '70s. In addition to the three future Fleetwood Mac members, rockers like Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Taylor and Cream's Jack Bruce played in the band.

Mayall is due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October in the Music Influence category.

