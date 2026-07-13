Mick Jagger on getting old: ‘there’s nothing good about it’

Mick Jagger attends the inaugural British Museum Ball at The British Museum on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger is reflecting on getting older in a new interview with The New York Times.

When asked about how it feels to be getting older, the 82-year-old rock legend simply replied, “there’s nothing good about it.”

When the interviewer suggested that wisdom is a benefit of aging, Jagger shot that down.

“I forgot all my wisdom. I might have had a couple of pearls drop, but I’ve already forgotten what they are,” he said with a laugh. “So, no, it’s not particularly pleasant.”

“You can’t do things as quickly as you want to,” he continued. “Physically you’ve got to be more careful. You know, when you’re playing football, they put you in goal a lot. I’m not very good at it!”

Jagger also touched upon the future of The Stones on the road, saying that he hopes another world-spanning tour will happen. “I’m up for doing it,” he said.

Mick added that he doesn’t think he’ll ever know when he’s played his last Stones show.

“Maybe I have! I could get run over by a bus outside of my house. You never really know, do you?” he explained. “You don’t know what’s going to happen to you in life. But I personally hope to be able to tour. I like going places. I like meeting people. I like to go to weird countries to do shows.”

Mick's interview coincides with the release of The Rolling Stones' new album, Foreign Tongues, which is out now. The band released visualizer videos for each track, shot in different locations around the world. The videos are now available on The Stones' YouTube channel.

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