Mick Jagger makes surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Jill Lances

Fresh off the release Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones' first new album of original material in 18 years, frontman Mick Jagger showed off his comedy skills with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 21, featuring host and musical guest Bad Bunny.

Jagger appeared in two sketches. The first revolved around the taping of a Latin soap opera, in which Punkie Johnson was cast even though she didn't speak Spanish. Jagger, in a white suit and fake mustache, popped in at the end to break up a fight between brothers Bad Bunny and SNL cast member Marcello Hernández by slapping them around.

In the second, Jagger played "Sister Kevin," a man posing as a nun to sleep with the other nuns, although throughout the sketch it was implied that Bad Bunny was the imposter.

Lady Gaga, who performed with The Stones at their Hackney Diamonds record release party on Thursday, October 19, also made a surprise appearance on the show, introducing Bad Bunny as musical guest. Plus, Pedro Pascal turned up during the monologue and in a sketch.

