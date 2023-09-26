Mick Jagger open to posthumous Rolling Stones hologram tours

t sounds like Mick Jagger is not completely against the idea of The Rolling Stones living on long after he and his bandmates are gone.

"You can have a posthumous business now, can't you? You can have a posthumous tour," he tells WSJ. Magazine in their October issue, suggesting he wouldn't be opposed to an avatar-type tour. He notes, "The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing," referring to the group's virtual Voyage show.

As for the future, Jagger says the band has no intention of selling their catalog like many artists have been doing lately, even though doing so could mean more money for his kids. He jokes, “the children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on."

Jagger turned 80 this year, which may seem like a big milestone to some, but he doesn't look at it as a big deal. Asked how it feels different than 70, he simply replied, “They’re both big numbers. One’s more than the other one.”

