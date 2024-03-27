Mick Jagger proves he’s got the “Moves Like Jagger”

Have you ever wondered what it would look like for Mick Jagger to show off his dance moves to a song about his dance moves? Well, wonder no more.

The Rolling Stones rocker shared a video on Instagram of him dancing wildly to a band performing the Maroon 5/Christina Aguilera track "Moves Like Jagger," and it leaves him in a fit of laughter.

He captioned the clip, “Moves like who!”

Folks in the comments certainly seemed to enjoy the clip, although his son Lucas, whose mom is Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez, had some other thoughts, commenting, "Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis."

Fans will soon get to see Jagger show off those moves onstage. The Rolling Stones are set to kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

