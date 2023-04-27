Mick Jagger won’t be on Dolly Parton’s rock record

Earlier this year Dolly Parton told USA Today she wanted to get Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on her upcoming rock album, joking that if it didn't happen, "I'll kick his bony a** when I see him!" Well, it seems Jagger better watch out.

Dolly tells ET Online she wasn't able to get Mick on the record, but she doesn't have any hard feelings about it. "But I love Mick Jagger no matter what," she says. "I'll still be runnin' after him all through the years. Because I've always had a crush on [him]."

Dolly's album Rock Star is expected out in November, and while Jagger isn't on it, it will feature big-name rockers like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and more.

