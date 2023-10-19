Mick Mars teasing Halloween announcement

Photo by Seraina Mars

By Jill Lances

Mick Mars is teasing fans with some big news.

On Wednesday, October 18, the former Mötley Crüe guitarist launched a 13-day countdown on his social media accounts, meaning something is coming on October 31. The countdown posts feature a desolate forest, with Mars' face popping up at the end.

Many fans are speculating that Mars is about to release some solo music, and they certainly seem excited by the prospect.

“if mick drops a solo album on Halloween I will spontaneously combust,” one fan commented, while another added, “if this is new music i’ll explode.”

Meanwhile another speculated, “In 13 days he’s rejoining the Crue for one last reunion tour!” That, however, seems unlikely, considering Mars sued his former bandmates in April for decreasing his share of the profits after he retired from the road.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!