Mickey Hart optimistic about more Dead & Company Sphere shows

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon

By Jill Lances
Dead & Company wrapped their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere Las Vegas Aug. 10, but it sounds like that may not be the last time we see them at the state-of-the-art venue.

Dead & Company drummer Mickey Hart recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and suggested that more dates could happen.

“There’s no reason why there wouldn’t be,” Mickey said when asked if there would be more shows. “Let’s leave it at that.”
He also had great things to say about playing the venue.
“Once you see the Sphere, then you understand what the future is of music and visuals,” he said. “When they come together it’s very powerful.”
Dead & Company launched their Dead Forever residency back in May, playing 30 shows at the venue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!