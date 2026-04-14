Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs announce new album, 'Mission of Mercy'

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell has new music to share.

The rocker and his band The Dirty Knobs — guitarist/keyboardist Chris Holt, bassist Lance Morrison and drummer Steve Ferrone — have announced that their fourth studio album, Mission of Mercy, will be dropping June 12. It will feature guest appearances by The B-52s' Kate Pierson and Morgane Stapleton.

As a preview of the record, the band has released the album's first single, "I Remember," to digital outlets.

“‘I Remember’ is a song written on the piano instead of the guitar,” says Campbell. “The Dirty Knobs turned my demo into a great rock track that has an ethereal, jam-like quality to it, which I really like. I can see it being a great song to play live.”

The 12-track Mission of Mercy is available for preorder now.

Following the release of the album, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs are set to hit the road on a summer tour, which launches July 7 in Minneapolis. Campbell is also booked for a special concert on Sept. 12 in Atlanta, where he'll pay Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits backed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will also open for Chris Stapleton on Oct. 2 in Bristow, Virginia.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheDirtyKnobs.com.

Here is the track list for Mission of Mercy:

"No Regrets"

"Let Me Back In My Dream"

"My Mama Told Me"

"I Remember"

"More Than Gold" (feat. Morgane Stapleton)

"Mission of Mercy"

"Bongo Mania" (feat. Kate Pierson)

"Wrecking Ball"

"Done To Me"

"Armageddon"

"Vicious Hangover"

"Vagrant"

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