Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs release 'Mission of Mercy' track ‘No Regrets’

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs have released the new track "No Regrets" from their upcoming album, Mission of Mercy.

“‘No Regrets’ was written the night before we recorded it. It’s like a movie in song about a fictional character who’s run out of town on a bum rap,” says Campbell. “What you hear is The Dirty Knobs’ first take; it’s basically saying, ‘let go of the past and go on living your life!’"

Mission of Mercy, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs' fourth studio album, will be released June 12. It features guest appearances by The B-52s' Kate Pierson and Morgane Stapleton.

Following the release of the album, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs are set to hit the road on a summer tour, which launches July 7 in Minneapolis. Campbell is also booked for a special concert on Sept. 12 in Atlanta, where he'll play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hits backed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will also open for Chris Stapleton on Oct. 2 in Bristow, Virginia.

A complete list of dates can be found at TheDirtyKnobs.com.

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