Mike Campbell announces New Jersey event for new memoir, 'Heartbreaker'

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell has announced a special event tied in to the upcoming release of his new memoir, Heartbreaker.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will sit down for a conversation with Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on March 19, one day after the book's March 18 release.

And it won't be all talk. The evening will include an acoustic set featuring Campbell and his The Dirty Knobs bandmate Chris Holt, performing songs from throughout Campbell's career.

Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Campbell's Heartbreakers bandmate Benmont Tench just released a new solo album, The Melancholy Season, and Campbell is urging fans to check it out.

"So proud of my Heartbreaker brother A wizard; a true star!!" Campbell shared on Instagram. "Go listen and make sure you catch him on the road!"

