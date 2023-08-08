Mike McCready leading supergroup featuring Beck, St. Vincent & more for upcoming benefit show

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is putting together a one-off supergroup for an upcoming benefit show.

Mike McCready and The Casual Acquaintances will feature Beck, St. Vincent, Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar, Tenacious D's Jack Black, Dave Matthew Band bassist Stefan Lessard, Cindy Blackman Santana and Fred Armisen.

The event, dubbed Best Night of Your Life, will be hosted by Will Ferrell and will support the organization Cancer for College, which provides college scholarships to cancer survivors. It'll take place October 21 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Along with the performance by McCready and company, Best Night of Your Life will feature comedians Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj, Jo Koy, Patti Harrison, Roy Wood Jr. and Rory Scovel, as well as actors and SmartLess podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. Additionally, Maya Rudolph will perform with her Prince cover band Princess.

For more info, visit CancerforCollege.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

