Mike Rutherford got “emotional” at final Genesis show

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their final Genesis show back in March 2022, and Rutherford admits it was an emotional experience.

"The actual show felt bizarre," Rutherford tells Classic Rock magazine of the concert at London's O2 Arena. "I was kind of okay until I saw on my setlist that there were just four songs left. Seeing that in print made me emotional, but having got through all of the problems with Covid, it felt very good to see things through."

Rutherford says it was nice to see fans' reactions, noting, “I tend to forget how much the music means to people’s lives,” adding that seeing sold-out shows in cities they hadn’t played in years “proves what a lovely reach Genesis had.”

“There was some sadness, but I thoroughly enjoyed our last tour,” he says. “It’s always a joy to be onstage with Phil and Tony.”

Rutherford is currently on a U.K. tour with his other band, Mike and the Mechanics. A complete list of tour dates can be found at mikeandthemechanics.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.