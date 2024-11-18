The Moody Blues’ John Lodge releases new Christmas tune, 'Love Will Conquer All'

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer released the new Christmas single "Love Will Conquer All," which he wrote just after suffering a stroke, which he calls a "Christmas present he didn't want."
The song, now available via digital outlets, is a bit of a family affair, with Lodge's son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison, providing background vocals, drums and rhythms, and Lodge's wife of 56 years, Kirsten, also joining the song on backing vocals.
The song will appear on an upcoming extended EP, Love Conquers All, which will be released Feb. 14 digitally, on CD and as a limited-edition 180g violet vinyl. It is available for preorder now.
