The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward shares orchestral cover of ‘Life in a Northern Town’

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward is out with some new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released a two-track digital-only single that includes an orchestral rendition of the Dream Academy tune "Life in a Northern Town," which he recorded with singer-songwriter, producer and conductor Mike Batt. The tune features Hayward on lead vocals, backed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The release also includes a live performance of The Moody Blues song "Hope and Pray” taken from a Kent, Ohio, performance on Justin’s Blue World tour.

The original "Life in a Northern Town" was the debut single from the British band Dream Academy. It was released in March 1985 and went to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hayward is getting ready to head out on another leg of his Blue World tour, which has him playing songs from throughout his career and sharing stories about those tunes. The trek kicks off April 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and wraps May 20 in San Francisco.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at JustinHayward.com.

