The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward to host 2025 On The Blue Cruise

By Jill Lances
The Moody BluesJustin Hayward is set to host the upcoming On The Blue Cruise, featuring performances by more than 25 artists.
In addition to Hayward, the 2025 cruise, dubbed Forever Autumn, will feature Alan Parsons, Traffic's Dave Mason, The ZombiesColin Blunstone, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Ambrosia, Al Stewart, Leonid & Friends (the music of Chicago) and more.
The 2025 On The Blue Cruise is happening Aug. 22-29 on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Gem, departing out of Boston and hitting four ports: Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Portland, Maine.

Reservations for the cruise are now open. More info can be found at onthebluecruise.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

