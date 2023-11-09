More iconic items added to auction of memorabilia from ZZ Top's Dusty Hill

The upcoming auction of memorabilia, instruments, wardrobe and other items owned by the late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill just got bigger.

A series of new, iconic items have been added to the sale, which is taking place December 7-9 online and in Dallas. The bass guitar Hill played in ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Sharp Dressed Man" videos is now up for grabs and is estimated to bring $15,000 to $20,000. Hill's custom bass shaped like ZZ Top's Eliminator hot rod, previously displayed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is expected to fetch $40,000 to $60,000.

A conceptual bass guitar made of found objects and parts that were scavenged, and featured in the videos for "Rough Boy" and "Give It Up," is estimated sell for $10,000 to $15,000. Also up for grabs: animation cells from the 2007 episode of the animated series King of the Hill, in which Dusty played Hank Hill's cousin.

As previously reported, the auction will feature nearly 1,200 lots, with the highlight being the famous fur-covered bass that Hill played in ZZ Top's "Legs" video. That's expected to sell for between $80,000 and $120,000.

A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy's charitable foundation, MusiCares. Fans can check out the items up for bid during special Juliens' exhibitions, happening at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York's Times Square November 20-26 and in Dallas November 29-December 7.

More information on the items up for auction can be found at julienslive.com

