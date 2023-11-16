More like The Smashing Snowballs: Billy Corgan & company performing on ABC holiday specials

Despite all their rage, The Smashing Pumpkins are taking the holiday stage.

Billy Corgan and company will perform during a pair of ABC holiday specials, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

On The Wonderful World of Disney, the Pumpkins will put their spin on the classic holiday tune "Silver Bells." They'll play a song called "Evergreen" on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

While The Smashing Pumpkins performing during TV holiday specials might be a bit unexpected — if anything, their name suggests they'd be more fitting for fall festivities — the band has been working on a Christmas album for some time.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs November 26 at 8 p.m. ET, while Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade premieres December 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

