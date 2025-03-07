For more than $12,000 you can be Gene Simmons’ roadie and personal assistant for the day

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to be bossed around by Gene Simmons? Well, if you've got the dough, now's your chance.

The KISS rocker is offering up what he calls the "ultimate Gene Simmons experience" – a chance to be his personal assistant and band roadie for the day.

The package is only available to one person per show, but that person will become a member of the Gene Simmons Band crew for the entire day. They'll help load in and set up for the show, and get a GSB crew member shirt, hat and laminate.

They’ll start the day meeting Gene and members of his band to go over the day’s schedule, and they’ll also get to hang out backstage, attend sound check and have a meal with Simmons, who’ll bring them onstage during the show.

The package is good for the purchaser and a guest, and includes a signed set list. They can also bring up to four items for Simmons to sign, plus they'll receive a signed bass guitar Simmons used for rehersals.

Of course, this package doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it costs $12,495 — and that doesn’t include tickets to the show.

More info can be found at genesimmonsaxe.com.

Gene Simmons Band is set to head out on the road starting April 4 in Anaheim, California, with shows booked through Aug. 3 in Sturges, South Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at genesimmons.com.

