More tributes pour in for Ozzy Osbourne

Amid the outpouring of tributes to Ozzy Osbourne following news of the metal icon's death Tuesday at age 76, even more have arrived to honor the late Prince of Darkness.

Metallica, which originally posted a simple broken-heart emoji when the news first broke, shared a longer statement, beginning, "It's impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica."

"Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind," the post continues. "Ozzy and Sharon [Osbourne] believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant. We are heartbroken and devastated by this loss and send our love and condolences to Sharon and their family, bandmates, and his very large circle of friends. He left an incredible legacy and will be sorely missed."

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward added his own statement following posts by Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, reading, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."

Def Leppard, Dave Matthews Band and Coldplay all covered Black Sabbath's "Changes" during shows Tuesday, while Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth covered Ozzy's solo song "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

News of Ozzy's death also reached the pop world -- Lady Gaga wore an Ozzy Osbourne shirt and danced to "Crazy Train" during her show Tuesday in San Francisco.

Here are some of the other tributes:

Foo Fighters: "Rest in peace, Ozzy. And thank you for a lifetime of inspiration. Rock and Roll would not be as loud or as fun without you. You will be forever missed. Our deepest condolences to the entire Osbourne and Sabbath family."

Judas Priest: "Our hearts are broken like millions around the world - words can't express the love and loss we are all feeling - Sharon - may God surround you and your beautiful family with love, peace & light - Ozzy you will never leave us - Your music is eternal - God blesses you now more than ever after you blessed us all through your magnificent life."

Robert Plant: "Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!"

Queen: "Queen is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary artist Ozzy Osbourne. Sending thoughts to his family, friends and his fans. His music will live on."

Iron Maiden: "Everyone connected with Iron Maiden sends their sincere condolences to Sharon & the Osbourne Family on the sad announcement of Ozzy's passing. He helped shape heavy metal as we know it and we will be forever grateful to Black Sabbath for forging the path that so many followed. RIP Ozzy Osbourne."

Volbeat: "Thanx for everything dear Ozzy, Prince of Darkness. You were so loved and will forever be a huge inspiration. See you on the other side."

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx: "I will forever be grateful he gave our little ratty band from Hollywood our first big break…Thank you for the music, your kindness and wicked wicked sense of humor. Journey well our friend."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.