Most expensive homes for sale in Gainesville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Gainesville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 5303 NW 73rd Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $3,850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,930
- Price per square foot: $555
- Lot size: 38.9 acres
- Days on market: 37 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 8679 SW 28th Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $2,650,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,973
- Price per square foot: $380
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 7106 NW 18th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $2,438,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,510
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 4.5 acres
- Days on market: 370 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 11372 SW 30th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $2,290,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,967
- Price per square foot: $461
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 150 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 4045 SW 107th Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $1,872,973
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,917
- Price per square foot: $478
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 133 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 5946 NW 88th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $1,848,760
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,574
- Price per square foot: $404
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 82 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 11440 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $1,798,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,897
- Price per square foot: $947
- Lot size: 20.7 acres
- Days on market: 39 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 2261 NW 24th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $1,797,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,560
- Price per square foot: $394
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 172 days (-$190,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 5864 NW 90th St, Gainesville
- Price: $1,679,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,954
- Price per square foot: $424
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 102 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 5990 NW 88th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $1,599,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,735
- Price per square foot: $428
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 26 days
- View listing on realtor.com