Most expensive homes for sale in Lakeland

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lakeland listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 11657 Moore Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $6,999,999
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,972
- Price per square foot: $1,004
- Lot size: 104.0 acres
- Days on market: 231 days (-$300,001 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 6229 Deen Still Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $3,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,728
- Price per square foot: $938
- Lot size: 34.4 acres
- Days on market: 615 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 4215B S Merrion Rd, Lakeland
- Price: $3,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,271
- Price per square foot: $558
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 31 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 2716 Delphi Hills Way, Lakeland
- Price: $2,150,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,436
- Price per square foot: $484
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 46 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 2109 Cambridge Ave, Lakeland
- Price: $1,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,047
- Price per square foot: $432
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 133 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 26 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $1,700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,275
- Price per square foot: $519
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 291 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 5472 Shoreview Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $1,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,557
- Price per square foot: $477
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 260 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1234 Easton Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $1,630,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,128
- Price per square foot: $317
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 1 day
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 24 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $1,550,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,705
- Price per square foot: $573
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 291 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 25 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland
- Price: $1,550,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,705
- Price per square foot: $573
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 291 days
- View listing on realtor.com

