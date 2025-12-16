Most expensive homes for sale in North Port

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in North Port listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 8146 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port
- Price: $7,999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,368
- Price per square foot: $3,377
- Lot size: 13.8 acres
- Days on market: 172 days (-$2,001,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 3657 Tropicaire Blvd, North Port
- Price: $3,950,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,541
- Price per square foot: $462
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 8 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 11414 Brightly Dr, Venice
- Price: $2,499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,067
- Price per square foot: $815
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 526 days (-$20,090 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 18185 Home Run Dr, Venice
- Price: $1,449,369
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,932
- Price per square foot: $494
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3000 Narcissus Ter, North Port
- Price: $1,350,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,096
- Price per square foot: $644
- Lot size: 19.3 acres
- Days on market: 324 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 11300 Blissby St, Venice
- Price: $1,333,365
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,608
- Price per square foot: $369
- Days on market: 1 day
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 11571 Gleaming Ter, Venice
- Price: $1,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,673
- Price per square foot: $353
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 54 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 3239 Albin Ave, North Port
- Price: $1,299,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,592
- Price per square foot: $501
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 3694 Crandon Rd, North Port
- Price: $1,275,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,450
- Price per square foot: $233
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 4225 Ulman Ave, North Port
- Price: $1,249,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,603
- Price per square foot: $480
- Lot size: 6.0 acres
- Days on market: 213 days (-$250,090 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

