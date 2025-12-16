Most expensive homes for sale in Ocala

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Ocala listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5765 NW 110th St, Ocala
- Price: $12,000,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,920
- Price per square foot: $1,734
- Lot size: 90.0 acres
- Days on market: 188 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 8707 NW 31st Lane Rd, Ocala
- Price: $9,875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,090
- Price per square foot: $1,086
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 196 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 8570 NW 31st Lane Rd, Ocala
- Price: $8,800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,760
- Price per square foot: $1,134
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 312 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 3923 NW 85th Ter, Ocala
- Price: $5,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,824
- Price per square foot: $987
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 914 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 4015 NW 85th Ter, Ocala
- Price: $5,199,999
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,388
- Price per square foot: $814
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 435 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3590 NW 82nd Avenue Rd, Ocala
- Price: $4,499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,286
- Price per square foot: $851
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 4026 NW 85th Ter, Ocala
- Price: $3,875,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,912
- Price per square foot: $655
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 172 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 3558 NW 82nd Avenue Rd, Ocala
- Price: $3,699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,316
- Price per square foot: $1,115
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 34 days (-$800,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 8725 NW 31st Lane Rd, Ocala
- Price: $3,599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,155
- Price per square foot: $866
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 383 days (-$651,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3848 NW 85th Ter, Ocala
- Price: $3,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,657
- Price per square foot: $751
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 91 days
- View listing on realtor.com

