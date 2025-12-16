Most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Port St. Lucie listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 16675 C 24 Canal Rd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $12,995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,189

- Price per square foot: $1,161

- Lot size: 74.9 acres

- Days on market: 27 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 2821 SE North Lookout Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $5,389,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,107

- Price per square foot: $1,055

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 201 SE Fiore Bello, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $3,495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,014

- Price per square foot: $581

- Lot size: 0.0 acres

- Days on market: 318 days (-$255,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 7944 Saddlebrook Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $3,200,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,043

- Price per square foot: $634

- Lot size: 1.7 acres

- Days on market: 277 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 7916 Saddlebrook Dr, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $2,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,509

- Price per square foot: $654

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 188 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3225 SE Braemar Way, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $2,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,825

- Price per square foot: $611

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 57 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 2461 SE N Lookout Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $2,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,175

- Price per square foot: $646

- Days on market: 35 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2461 SE North Lookout Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $2,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,175

- Price per square foot: $646

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 35 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 106 SE Via San Marino, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $2,695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,598

- Price per square foot: $749

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 274 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 178 SE Via Lago Garda, Port Saint Lucie

- Price: $2,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,341

- Price per square foot: $575

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 29 days

- View listing on realtor.com