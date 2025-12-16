Most expensive homes for sale in Tallahassee

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Tallahassee listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3891 Windbrook Ct, Tallahassee
- Price: $5,900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,831
- Price per square foot: $668
- Lot size: 3.8 acres
- Days on market: 49 days
#2. 719 Middlebrooks Cir, Tallahassee
- Price: $5,750,000
- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,089
- Price per square foot: $569
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 48 days
#3. 7083 Grenville Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $3,250,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,054
- Price per square foot: $536
- Lot size: 10.6 acres
- Days on market: 104 days
#4. 5950 Miller Landing Cv, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,518
- Price per square foot: $663
- Lot size: 5.2 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
#5. 10800 McCracken Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,895,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,851
- Price per square foot: $751
- Lot size: 24.9 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#6. 9525 Woodland Hills Way, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,890,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,679
- Price per square foot: $432
- Lot size: 42.1 acres
- Days on market: 129 days
#7. 283 E Rosehill Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,800,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,217
- Price per square foot: $340
- Lot size: 2.2 acres
- Days on market: 122 days
#8. Summer Duck Rd Lot 4, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,490,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,275
- Price per square foot: $582
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 138 days
#9. 5000 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,350,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $470
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 117 days
#10. 5682 Adrienne Dr, Tallahassee
- Price: $2,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,460
- Price per square foot: $914
- Lot size: 19.8 acres
- Days on market: 431 days
