Moves like Jagger: Mick Jagger's girlfriend shares video of their son dancing

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

By Jill Lances

It looks like Mick Jagger's youngest son has inherited some of his dance moves.

The rock star's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, proved just that by sharing a video on Mother's Day of their 6-year-old son, Deveraux, dancing.

“My wonderful, wild, sweet, beautiful Dev!! I am beyond blessed and thankful to be his Mama!” she wrote next to the clip. “Happy Mother’s Day!!!”

In the clip, Deveraux is jumping around, doing splits and more, all to the Imagine Dragons track "Warriors."

Deveraux is The Rolling Stones frontman's eighth child. Mick has four children — 25-year-old Gabriel, 31-year-old Georgia May, 37-year-old James and 39-year-old Elizabeth — with Jerry Hall. There's also 51-year-old Jade with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; 52-year-old Karis with actress Marsha Hunt; and 23-year-old son Lucas with Luciana Gimenez.

