Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Augusta.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 8-12)

--- Son (day player, male, 8-12)

--- Mother (day player, female, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'I Have A Story to Tell'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Film Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Luxury Run'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Britney (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Jarod (supporting, male, 40-50)

--- Becca (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Port 2025 Extra Episodes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actors (supporting, 18-100)

--- Models (models, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Dracul'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Olivia (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Vance (supporting, male, 18-27)

--- Haven (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Short Film, Female Radio Host Role'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female Radio host (other, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Paradise Lost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ray (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Eve (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Rich (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Maybe Next Time'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nat (lead, female, non-binary, 18-25)

--- Lilah (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.