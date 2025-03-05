Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Game Over, Husband'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Laney (lead, female, 30-44)

--- Craig (lead, male, 30-44)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Exit Wounds'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 13-18)

--- Ted (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Mel (lead, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Kindness Effect'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Arlene Mason (lead, female, 45-65)

--- Greg Mason (lead, male, 30-44)

--- Deputy Bob Baker (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Playing With Fire'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melanie (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Charles (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Stephania (lead, female, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Simple Offer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Victoria Thompson (lead, female, 30-44)

--- Noah (lead, male, 18-18)

--- Eddie (lead, male, 45-70)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mob Mentality Series - SAG Signatory'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Detective (Small Speaking Role) (day player, male, 30-40)

--- Body Guard (Small Speaking Role) (background extra, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Realtor's Remorse'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talia (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Ray (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Margot (lead, female, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Maid Under Fire'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 13-17)

--- Graham (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Marilyn (lead, female, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dishonest Delights'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (lead, female, 30-44)

--- Chris (lead, male, 30-44)

--- Hilary (lead, female, 30-44)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Orlando, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Swearing Contest'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marion (lead, female, 21-100)

--- Tommy (lead, male, 21-100)

--- Pizza Delivery Person (supporting, male, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Palm Bay, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Keys To Love'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Editor (crew)

--- Rayna (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Jacksonville, Florida; Gainesville, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Drama Verticals in Spanish'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Man 1 (lead, male, 18-50)

--- Woman 1 (lead, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Tampa, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

