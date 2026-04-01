Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Buffalo.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Gainesville

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Gainesville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Proof of Person'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- RJ (lead, 18-28)

--- Liliah (supporting, 18-28)

- Casting locations: Gainesville

- Learn more about the student film here

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'The Chambers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elijah (lead, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Taco Man'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Aurora ("Rori") (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Adventskalendar'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- German Wrestler (day player, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

--- Male Characters (lead, male, 21-80)

- Roles pay up to: $12,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Family Weight Loss Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Family Member (real people, 18-65)

- Roles pay up to: $11,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.