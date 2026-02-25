Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Stable Boy'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Hank Maddox (lead, male, 45-55)

--- Hazel Maddox (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Stone (lead, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: Las Cruces, NM

- Learn more about the vertical series here

The Sequel, Part 26

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan Smith, the Sixth (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Jennifer Robinson the 2nd (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Tom Thompson, IV (lead, 17-20)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Microdrama China

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Amber Scott (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Lycan Princess Marries Her Nemesis'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Aria Kingsley (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Lucien Blackwood (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Alaric Lyon (supporting, male, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Fated to the Alpha Who Left Me'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Elena Silver (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Noah Storm (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Ivy (supporting, female, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Baldwin Park, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Out The Kitchen'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Criminal Gang Members (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Criminal Gang Members (Non-SAG Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

--- Dangerous Criminals (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Minivan,' Students

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Students (Ages 10-15) (Non SAG Covered) (background / extra, 10-15)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Dobbs Ferry, NY; Nanuet, NY; Yonkers, NY; Purchase, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Cheating Ex I'll Never Forgive'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Carter (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: CA$400

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting locations: San Diego, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Streaming Series, Parent Roles

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Parents (Of Middle Schoolers and High Schoolers) (background / extra, 35-60)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Purchase, NY; Yonkers, NY; Nyack, NY; Nanuet, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Middle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Adriana Perez (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Andrew (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- 5'4 Black Female Nude Body Double (day player, female, 25-40)

--- 5'10 White Male Nude Body Double (day player, male, 25-40)

--- 5'5 White Female Nude Body Double (day player, female, 18-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,246

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Hoboken, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Gilded Age,' Season 4

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- People to Portray Footmen (Non SAG AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $187

- Casting locations: New York City, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Price of Letting Go'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Young Fans (background / extra, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $180

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Let's Switch Spots!' (WT)

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Family Member (real people, 5+)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.