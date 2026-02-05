Mötley Crüe announces July 4 show in Canada

Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe perform at GIANTS Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

Mötley Crüe will be celebrating America's birthday up north in Canada.

The "Home Sweet Home" rockers will headline Winnipeg's Rockin' Thunder concert series on July 4. The bill will also include Three Days Grace, Halestorm and Canadian musician JJ Wilde.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For all ticket info, visit Motley.com.

Mötley will return to the U.S. later in July to launch the Return of Carnival of Sins tour celebrating the band's 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of their 2005-06 Carnival of Sins tour.

