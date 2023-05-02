Mötley Crüe continues to insist they don’t play to backing tracks

Mötley Crüe is once again defending themselves against accusations that they don't play live in concert.

The rockers recently posted video to Facebook of Tommy Lee behind the drum kit to get fans excited about the upcoming relaunch of their tour with Def Leppard, writing, "There'll be Anarchy when MÖTLEY CRÜE hit the road for leg 2 of THE WORLD TOUR! Europe, US, JAPAN & more…where will we see you?"

But not every fan is excited about the trek, with one person commenting, “Saw the backing tracks tour last yr and paid dearly to see it. It's a hard NO for me this time around....”

Well, that prompted a very angry response from the Crue.

“THIS IS THE SUMMER TOUR FOOTAGE FOR F**** SAKE,” they commented. “THERE WERE NO BACKING TRACKS FOR BAND MEMBERS.”

Accusations of the band using backing tracks were made by former guitarist Mick Mars in his suit against the band over decreased profits, with the Crüe blasting him for badmouthing the band.

The European leg of the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard tour kicks off May 22 in Sheffield, England. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

