Mötley Crüe files to move Mick Mars lawsuit to arbitration

Mötley Crüe has filed to move ex-guitarist Mick Mars' lawsuit to arbitration, TMZ reports.

If granted, the request would allow the disagreement between the two parties to be hashed out privately, as opposed to in a public court.

"This is yet another attempt by bullies to hide the truth!" Mars' lawyer tells TMZ.

As previously reported, Mars first sued Mötley Crüe in April over a financial disagreement relating to his retirement from the road last October. The 72-year-old rocker, who's long battled the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis, maintained that, while he won't be joining Mötley for future tours, he was still a member of the band and deserved to be compensated as such.

Mars' suit also accused the other Mötley members — bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist Vince Neil — of playing to prerecorded tracks during the band's reunion tour last year.

Mötley's team contends that Mars' retirement from touring is effectively retiring from the band and that the band offered to compensate him fairly following his announcement. They've also denied the accusations that they don't perform live.

Since the split with Mars, Mötley Crüe's been touring with new guitarist John 5 and has been working in the recording studio.

