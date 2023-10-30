Mötley Crüe to headline Milwaukee's 2024 Summerfest

Mötley Crüe will be among the headliners for Milwaukee's 2024 Summerfest.

The "Kickstart My Heart" rockers will take the Summerfest stage on June 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3, at noon CT. You can also get access to a presale beginning Thursday, November 2, by signing up for the Summerfest Insider newsletter.

For all ticket info, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2024 will take place June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6. The full lineup has yet to be announced.

Mötley Crüe's been on the road throughout 2023 on an international tour. The shows have featured guitarist John 5, who joined the band following the departure of Mick Mars in 2022. Mars and Mötley Crüe are currently involved in a lawsuit over a financial dispute.

