Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest set for Louder Than Life festival

Mötley Crüe and Judas Priest are among the hard rockers confirmed for the Louder Than Life festival, taking place September 26-29 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mötley Crüe will headline Saturday, September 28, while Priest is on the bill for Sunday, September 29.

Slipknot, Korn and a reunited Slayer round out the Louder Than Life headliners, with The Offspring, Anthrax, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, Disturbed and Marky Ramone also on the bill.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.

The festival is one of a handful of dates Mötley Crüe has on the schedule this year, including appearances at Welcome to Rockville in May and Milwaukee's Summerfest in June. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Priest, whose new album Invincible Shield drops March 8, will kick off a U.S. tour on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete schedule can be found at judaspriest.com.

