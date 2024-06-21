Mötley Crüe launches charity sweepstakes to meet the band

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Mötley Crüe is giving fans a chance to meet them in person and it’s all for a good cause.
The rockers just announced a new Fandiem sweepstakes in which the winner and their guest will get what is described as a “once-in-a-lifetime Mötley Crüe experience.”
The prize package includes roundtrip travel to Hollywood, Florida, and a two-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, as well as tickets to their Sept. 26 show, a merch package, and a chance to meet and take a photo with the band.
To enter, fans simply have to donate as little as $10, with proceeds from the sweepstakes going to USA Skateboarding & Adaptive Action Sports, which “supports the growth and accessibility of skateboarding across the country.”

More info can be found at fandiem.com.

Mötley Crüe is currently on a North American tour and plays a show at Milwaukee's Summerfest on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

