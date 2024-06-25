Mötley Crüe’s John 5 proves to fans he’s not performing to backing tracks

"I just wanna clarify and clear things up here there was a false news story saying I was using backing tracks and I find it very comical so check it out and here is an example very simple technique," he captioned a video in which he gives fans a tutorial on how he plays, as his hairless cat joins him on the couch.
"Very simple. It's not a big thing," he noted. "A lot of things are played with one hand. A lot of musicians know this. So, nothing to worry about, no backing tracks."
Mötley Crüe kicks off a set of Canadian dates on July 11 in Calgary, then brings their tour to the U.S. starting July 19 in Minot, North Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.
