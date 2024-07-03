Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx marks 23 years of sobriety

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has marked 23 years of sobriety on social media.

On Tuesday, the rocker shared a post that read, "You've been sober for: 23 years, 276.00 months, 8,042 days, 201,623 hours."

Then in a follow-up post he opened up about what his sobriety has meant to him.

“23 years sober today. Had a few runs at it before but I wasn’t ready to surrender completely to my addiction. Today I am the happiest I’ve been in my whole life,” he wrote. “Thank you to those that shared their experience to help me understand the simple process of letting go.”

He adds, “Nothing makes me happier than to see people who have lost hope to find themselves and change not only their life but their family’s too,” adding #SobrietyRocks.

Mötley Crüe are back out on the road starting July 11 with a show in Calgary, Canada. They return to the U.S. with a show July 19 in Minot, North Dakota. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

