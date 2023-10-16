Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee celebrating one-year sober, says he used to drink two gallons of vodka a day

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is celebrating one year of sobriety. During an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, he opened up about just how much he used to drink in his heyday.

“It's just — it's easy to fall in love with, the way it makes you feel, the way it makes you relax, and then all of a sudden you're, like, 'F***! I'm drinking two gallons of vodka a day?'" he said. "This is not … You're trying to kill yourself now."

While Maher couldn't comprehend that much drinking, Lee swore he wasn't exaggerating, noting he was able to drink that much for a long time. He added, "Your liver is on crutches at that point; it's just barely functioning."

Luckily, Lee said it hasn’t done too much damage to his body.

"I just did the full body scan, where they do, head to toe everything, and I can't believe — smoking, drinking, all the f***** dumb s***, or the fun s*** that I've done. Dude, the doctor was, like, 'You're good’,” he said. “I can't believe… I pinch myself on a daily basis.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!